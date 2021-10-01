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WE THE PEOPLE with Russell-Jay: Gould.- Winifred Adams [in]terview Part 2
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113 views • October 01, 2021
[We The People with :Russell-Jay: Gould
13,370 views
May 19, 2020
This is a great interview by Winifred Adams with : Russell-Jay: Gould where he explains the Quantum-Grammar-System and the philosophy as well as what the Quantum-Grammar-System can do for We The People on a daily life.
Winifred Adams~
Radio Show Host|Medical Intuitive|Master Healer|Professional Wellness Speaker|Author| Singer/Songwriter| CPT
"Taking Mindfulness® to the Next Level"
FB: Making Life Brighter
Twitter: Winifred Adams
Web: www.makinglifebrighter.com
Radio:
https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/show...
TV:
https://c-suitenetwork.com/tv/shows/t...
https://c-suitenetwork.com/advisors/a...
https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/236...]
13,370 views
May 19, 2020
This is a great interview by Winifred Adams with : Russell-Jay: Gould where he explains the Quantum-Grammar-System and the philosophy as well as what the Quantum-Grammar-System can do for We The People on a daily life.
Winifred Adams~
Radio Show Host|Medical Intuitive|Master Healer|Professional Wellness Speaker|Author| Singer/Songwriter| CPT
"Taking Mindfulness® to the Next Level"
FB: Making Life Brighter
Twitter: Winifred Adams
Web: www.makinglifebrighter.com
Radio:
https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/show...
TV:
https://c-suitenetwork.com/tv/shows/t...
https://c-suitenetwork.com/advisors/a...
https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/236...]
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