Operation Matador: Biden Declares War on Americans

Standing in front of a blood red background and marines used as props Thursday, Joe Biden declared that his political opponents and those who support them are dangerous extremists that threaten the existence of the country.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/blood-red-biden-trump-supporters-represent-an-extremism-that-threatens-the-very-foundations-of-our-republic/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-says-biden-must-be-insane-or-suffering-from-dementia-after-bizarre-angry-speech/

https://banned.video/watch?id=63124d6dbc3876435e4f5bdc

https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-former-fbi-director-says-biden-didnt-go-far-enough-during-blood-red-fist-clenched-extremism-address/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/dark-brandon-speech-of-doom-special-report/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-cbs-wapo-journalists-blast-biden-for-having-military-behind-him-during-political-speech/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/fck-joe-biden-puppet-president-heckled-during-divisive-anti-maga-speech/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/dark-brandon/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/youre-either-with-dark-brandon-or-youre-with-the-terrorists/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-accused-of-deceptively-editing-color-of-bidens-dark-red-anti-maga-speech/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-doubles-down-on-division-after-bidens-blood-red-speech/

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