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The Truth About Ontario's Debt Crisis. Prepare Yourself.
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420 views • January 31, 2021
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Throughout Canadian history, Ontario has always been one of the wealthiest provinces, and a driver of national economic growth. Over the last three years, Ontario’s net debt increased by $22.8 billion and over the next three years, the proposed budget calls for provincial debt to grow by an estimated $52 billion. The massive explosion in Ontario’s debt is completely unsustainable and there is no end in sight.
Sources: http://fdrurl.com/ontario-debt-crisis
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Throughout Canadian history, Ontario has always been one of the wealthiest provinces, and a driver of national economic growth. Over the last three years, Ontario’s net debt increased by $22.8 billion and over the next three years, the proposed budget calls for provincial debt to grow by an estimated $52 billion. The massive explosion in Ontario’s debt is completely unsustainable and there is no end in sight.
Sources: http://fdrurl.com/ontario-debt-crisis
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