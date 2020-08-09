Exodus Prayer

A Pharaoh knew not Joseph's name

Nor feared he Joseph's God

The bones of Israel suffered shame

Under whip and under rod



Who sought to bring a great offense

And utter desolation

He breathed out bloody violence

Against God's chosen nation



The King of Egypt's ill decree

Brought Jacob's children misery

And charged their midwives cruelly

That under harshest penalty

They must destroy each baby boy



But the midwives feared the Lord

More than the edge of Pharaoh's sword

And suff'ring not the babes to die

They volunteered a little lie

Thereby this dreadful order to defy



"Pharaoh, Pharaoh" quoth the midwives,

"Hebrew women are quite spry,

"And by the time we get to them,

"They have already multiplied

"And are delivered on their beds."



So they sent Pharaoh sucking eggs

While Israel grew strong.



There sat the tyrant darkly brooding

Above the bonds of Jacob's grueling

Speculating and surmising

Deliberating and devising

Insult to add to injury.



So Pharaoh charged his people, saying

"More and mightier grows the nation

"Which we have now in subjugation

"And should there be a revolution

"I'm sure that we would wind up losin'



"So let's deal wisely with these things

"And CONTRACEIVE these 'shepherd kings':



"Pluck the arrows from the quiver:

"Pharaoh's family planning centre!

"For if you see a Hebrew woman

"Ready to deliver; save the girls

"But drown the boys!

"Throw them in the river!"



A Hebrew woman bore a son

At the zenith of this trial

And in a bulrush basket, bawling

Adrift she set him in the Nile



Whom Pharaoh's daughter bathing

Providentially discovered

As holy Miriam, his sister,

Deep in the shadows hovered



She drew him from death waters deep

Which threatened hard to swallow

God's prophet and lawgiver...

Placed MOSES at his mother's breasts

Until the day he should deliver

God's people into Sabbath rest



Through Moses' rod and Aaron's words

God's judgments were emblazed

On men and oxen, crops and herds,

The land of Egypt razed



By God enthroned in Heaven

Who shows forth His awful might

Against the works of satan

Turning darkness into light



How then can any nation stand

Which daring to defy

The law of Love and Liberty

So cruelly denies

To little children life and breath...

Indifferent to their cries?



O America, I weep for thee

Though not for what I knew

But for a far off memory

Of men and women, brave and true

Who laid down life and liberty

To fight for what is right



Who made their nation shine

Amidst all countries bold and bright...

A burnished star sublime!



O your light is gone, your eyes are dark!

And who has done the deed?

Look at the black stain on your hands

The blood of your own seed

Cries out to God against the land

Where you have sown in vain:



"Open the gates of pestilence

"Of ruin and of shame

"Let tongues be held in reticence

"Withhold the summer rain

"'Til the wicked strongman of the earth

"Be bound in fiery chains,

"And Rachel's tears be drowned in mirth

"Where Christ the Unborn Baby reigns."