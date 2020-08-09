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Exodus Prayer
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6 views • August 09, 2020
A Pharaoh knew not Joseph's name
Nor feared he Joseph's God
The bones of Israel suffered shame
Under whip and under rod
Who sought to bring a great offense
And utter desolation
He breathed out bloody violence
Against God's chosen nation
The King of Egypt's ill decree
Brought Jacob's children misery
And charged their midwives cruelly
That under harshest penalty
They must destroy each baby boy
But the midwives feared the Lord
More than the edge of Pharaoh's sword
And suff'ring not the babes to die
They volunteered a little lie
Thereby this dreadful order to defy
"Pharaoh, Pharaoh" quoth the midwives,
"Hebrew women are quite spry,
"And by the time we get to them,
"They have already multiplied
"And are delivered on their beds."
So they sent Pharaoh sucking eggs
While Israel grew strong.
There sat the tyrant darkly brooding
Above the bonds of Jacob's grueling
Speculating and surmising
Deliberating and devising
Insult to add to injury.
So Pharaoh charged his people, saying
"More and mightier grows the nation
"Which we have now in subjugation
"And should there be a revolution
"I'm sure that we would wind up losin'
"So let's deal wisely with these things
"And CONTRACEIVE these 'shepherd kings':
"Pluck the arrows from the quiver:
"Pharaoh's family planning centre!
"For if you see a Hebrew woman
"Ready to deliver; save the girls
"But drown the boys!
"Throw them in the river!"
A Hebrew woman bore a son
At the zenith of this trial
And in a bulrush basket, bawling
Adrift she set him in the Nile
Whom Pharaoh's daughter bathing
Providentially discovered
As holy Miriam, his sister,
Deep in the shadows hovered
She drew him from death waters deep
Which threatened hard to swallow
God's prophet and lawgiver...
Placed MOSES at his mother's breasts
Until the day he should deliver
God's people into Sabbath rest
Through Moses' rod and Aaron's words
God's judgments were emblazed
On men and oxen, crops and herds,
The land of Egypt razed
By God enthroned in Heaven
Who shows forth His awful might
Against the works of satan
Turning darkness into light
How then can any nation stand
Which daring to defy
The law of Love and Liberty
So cruelly denies
To little children life and breath...
Indifferent to their cries?
O America, I weep for thee
Though not for what I knew
But for a far off memory
Of men and women, brave and true
Who laid down life and liberty
To fight for what is right
Who made their nation shine
Amidst all countries bold and bright...
A burnished star sublime!
O your light is gone, your eyes are dark!
And who has done the deed?
Look at the black stain on your hands
The blood of your own seed
Cries out to God against the land
Where you have sown in vain:
"Open the gates of pestilence
"Of ruin and of shame
"Let tongues be held in reticence
"Withhold the summer rain
"'Til the wicked strongman of the earth
"Be bound in fiery chains,
"And Rachel's tears be drowned in mirth
"Where Christ the Unborn Baby reigns."
Nor feared he Joseph's God
The bones of Israel suffered shame
Under whip and under rod
Who sought to bring a great offense
And utter desolation
He breathed out bloody violence
Against God's chosen nation
The King of Egypt's ill decree
Brought Jacob's children misery
And charged their midwives cruelly
That under harshest penalty
They must destroy each baby boy
But the midwives feared the Lord
More than the edge of Pharaoh's sword
And suff'ring not the babes to die
They volunteered a little lie
Thereby this dreadful order to defy
"Pharaoh, Pharaoh" quoth the midwives,
"Hebrew women are quite spry,
"And by the time we get to them,
"They have already multiplied
"And are delivered on their beds."
So they sent Pharaoh sucking eggs
While Israel grew strong.
There sat the tyrant darkly brooding
Above the bonds of Jacob's grueling
Speculating and surmising
Deliberating and devising
Insult to add to injury.
So Pharaoh charged his people, saying
"More and mightier grows the nation
"Which we have now in subjugation
"And should there be a revolution
"I'm sure that we would wind up losin'
"So let's deal wisely with these things
"And CONTRACEIVE these 'shepherd kings':
"Pluck the arrows from the quiver:
"Pharaoh's family planning centre!
"For if you see a Hebrew woman
"Ready to deliver; save the girls
"But drown the boys!
"Throw them in the river!"
A Hebrew woman bore a son
At the zenith of this trial
And in a bulrush basket, bawling
Adrift she set him in the Nile
Whom Pharaoh's daughter bathing
Providentially discovered
As holy Miriam, his sister,
Deep in the shadows hovered
She drew him from death waters deep
Which threatened hard to swallow
God's prophet and lawgiver...
Placed MOSES at his mother's breasts
Until the day he should deliver
God's people into Sabbath rest
Through Moses' rod and Aaron's words
God's judgments were emblazed
On men and oxen, crops and herds,
The land of Egypt razed
By God enthroned in Heaven
Who shows forth His awful might
Against the works of satan
Turning darkness into light
How then can any nation stand
Which daring to defy
The law of Love and Liberty
So cruelly denies
To little children life and breath...
Indifferent to their cries?
O America, I weep for thee
Though not for what I knew
But for a far off memory
Of men and women, brave and true
Who laid down life and liberty
To fight for what is right
Who made their nation shine
Amidst all countries bold and bright...
A burnished star sublime!
O your light is gone, your eyes are dark!
And who has done the deed?
Look at the black stain on your hands
The blood of your own seed
Cries out to God against the land
Where you have sown in vain:
"Open the gates of pestilence
"Of ruin and of shame
"Let tongues be held in reticence
"Withhold the summer rain
"'Til the wicked strongman of the earth
"Be bound in fiery chains,
"And Rachel's tears be drowned in mirth
"Where Christ the Unborn Baby reigns."
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