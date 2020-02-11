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2/10/20 #CIAPETE: CIA, NSC, Banksters 4 Buttigieg 2020! CV Cover Up #SNAKES
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96 views • February 11, 2020
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2/10: Tonight POTUS Tump's the NH Primary! Meanwhile, the deep state cheats, lies and grabs to push Buttigieg in order to steal the candidacy from Bernie. PETE is the deep state candidate for 2020, as proven by his 200+ globalist endorements...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump exposes The Snake of corruption in his New Hampshire rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRwRg...
Please sub to Golden State News!
Please view these three articles outlining PB's connection to deep intelligence and the military criminal complex:
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/02/07/pe...
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/12/30/co...
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/12/17/na...
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/20/hedge...
The head of the Winnipeg, CAN, P4 lab where the CV was stolen from is dead. He led the development of the HIV vaccine:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manito...
Frank Plummer was in charge of this CV operation at the Winnipeg P4 lab:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
George Webb on "Biden Island" and the trafficking of nuclear material by the Blackberry Cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wAy4...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
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https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
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Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
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83.3K subscribers
2/10: Tonight POTUS Tump's the NH Primary! Meanwhile, the deep state cheats, lies and grabs to push Buttigieg in order to steal the candidacy from Bernie. PETE is the deep state candidate for 2020, as proven by his 200+ globalist endorements...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump exposes The Snake of corruption in his New Hampshire rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRwRg...
Please sub to Golden State News!
Please view these three articles outlining PB's connection to deep intelligence and the military criminal complex:
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/02/07/pe...
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/12/30/co...
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/12/17/na...
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/20/hedge...
The head of the Winnipeg, CAN, P4 lab where the CV was stolen from is dead. He led the development of the HIV vaccine:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manito...
Frank Plummer was in charge of this CV operation at the Winnipeg P4 lab:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
George Webb on "Biden Island" and the trafficking of nuclear material by the Blackberry Cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wAy4...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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