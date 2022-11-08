OTW Radio -- Nine Year Anniversary! Dr. Michelle Peal -- Healing Humanity & the Earth

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Out of this World Radio has been broadcasting for nine years! I started this nonprofit listener supported show in November 2013 to make this world a better place and raise consciousness! With over 600 million listeners in over 100+ countries, we are making a difference! (1st hour) Second hour is with Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D., Ph.d., on healing humanity and the Earth for the Ascension! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com