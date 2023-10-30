Their goal is complete control over all of us, says Reiner Fuellmich

“The ultimate goal is complete control
over all of us.” “But also, [the
goal] is population reduction.” “There was
NO [ COVID-19 ] pandemic.”
“After having interviewed over
450 expert witnesses…
I have come to
the conclusion that
NOTHING is real.” “The Plandemic…
global warming,
climate change, the Ukraine crisis... “… all of what
we are seeing is
psychological terrorism…” “It all comes from
mind control.”
“It’s NOT just simple psychology, but it goes far beyond it. It’s mind control.” “For some… reason, they need our consent for everything they are doing.” “What they want us to do is… KILL ourselves.” “That is why all of this brain washing has been going on. “They use this psychological terrorism to keep us in constant panic and constant fear.” “The ultimate goal is… to reduce the population by [billions]… and get the rest of us to be completely under their control as slaves.” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters in July 2023.
The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2z9xiw-covid-19-was-a-mass-mind-control-operation-pandemic-used-to-inflict-psychol.html
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
