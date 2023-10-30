Create New Account
Their goal is complete control over all of us, says Reiner Fuellmich
The Prisoner
“The ultimate goal is complete control  over all of us.” “But also, [the goal] is population reduction.” “There was  NO [ COVID-19 ] pandemic.” “After having interviewed over  450 expert witnesses…  I have come to the conclusion that  NOTHING is real.” “The Plandemic…  global warming,  climate change, the Ukraine crisis... “… all of what  we are seeing is psychological terrorism…” “It all comes from  mind control.”
“It’s NOT just simple psychology,  but it goes  far beyond it.  It’s mind control.” “For some… reason,  they need our consent  for everything  they are doing.” “What they want  us to do is…  KILL ourselves.” “That is why all of this brain washing  has been going on. “They use this psychological terrorism  to keep us in  constant panic and constant fear.” “The ultimate goal is… to reduce the population by [billions]… and  get the rest of us to be completely  under their control as slaves.” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters in July 2023.

The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2z9xiw-covid-19-was-a-mass-mind-control-operation-pandemic-used-to-inflict-psychol.html

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

