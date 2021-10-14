© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10-14
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • October 14, 2021
The left thinks they are the smartest this world has ever seen, and yet the facts prove they are far from that. In Fact, the facts show they are wrong most all the time. And Americans are realizeing this and starting to stop them. though they on the left don't see this yet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.