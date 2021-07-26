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Making a Murderer - How Democrats Incentivize Crime
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30 views • July 26, 2021
Democrats who have chosen to not prosecute low-level crime are now seeing a surge of misdemeanors including theft skyrocketing in their cities. Will these criminals stop at petty crimes or go on to commit more atrocities?
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