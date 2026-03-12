IRGC responds to Trump's ground invasion proposal & BEGS him to send troops

IRGC responds to Trump's ground invasion proposal and BEGS him to send troops:

"We have been waiting for such a day for years and years. We are one hundred percent ready. Come. From our ammunition crates, we have made coffins. We will bury you in this very soil."

Adding:

❗️🛢IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: MANY SHIPS CAN STILL PASS THROUGH THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, IF THEY COORDINATE THEIR ACTIONS WITH THE IRANIAN NAVY — MEHR

Adding, from Lebanon:

Commander of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddin Al-Houthi:

- We must be well aware that the American position is not just a political one. The American position is a Zionist one.

- The West, and primarily America, have a belief that Christ will return after the Jews have established "Greater Israel", and within this framework, they will gain control of the world.

- Religious beliefs serve the Zionists' material, political, and grandiose ambitions.

- The distorted Western mentality, influenced by Judaism and Christianity, has turned towards greed and corruption in the dream of dominating the entire world.

- The elimination of Muslims and their removal is a central point for the Zionists to achieve their ambitions.

- There is blindness among Arabs and Muslims in assessing the enemy's position, and therefore they deal with the Americans as if they have a tactical political position that can be changed.

- The Arabs relied on the British, whose initial mission was to support the establishment of the Zionist Jews in Palestine.

- The Arabs turned to the British to stop the Jewish-Zionist threat, which is part of the Zionist movement.

- The Arabs' behavior towards the British was foolish until the British ended their role in lulling them into inaction at the beginning of the Zionist threat.

- The British succeeded in lulling all Arabs into a state of complacency if they remained without a serious and sincere stance to confront the Zionist threat at its inception.

- When America became the bearer of the Zionist banner, the Arabs turned to it after Britain, following the same path as with Britain?

- America is working tirelessly day and night, providing all support and resources to implement the Zionist plan and achieve the grand goals of controlling the region.

- The Arabs insist on dealing with the American position as if it were neutral and fair, respecting this nation and safeguarding its rights.

- The Americans are pleased with the Arabs' stupidity, as are the Israelis, because they have succeeded in lulling the nation and enabling the Israeli enemy to achieve continuous successes in building its reality to become stronger.

- The diabolical war targets the nation in its values and morals, aiming to further domesticate it and make it vulnerable to complete collapse in the face of the Jewish threat.

- We realize that what the nation needs most at the beginning is a correct vision of the issue in its reality, in its position among the enemies.

Adding from Israel about Lebanon:

Israel Broadcasting Corporation about sources: Israel is considering launching a strong ground operation in Lebanon within a week.

Israeli Channel 12 reported a senior Israeli military official as saying: "We planned to strike Hezbollah before the battle with Iran began. We wanted to kill all the leaders in their headquarters."