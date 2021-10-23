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The Medical Tyrants are Now Targeting Our Children
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341 views • October 23, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of http://stewpeters.tv/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down how the medical tyrants are now targeting children.
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