Reaction to every negative event leads to confusion and backsliding.
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
12 views
Published 16 hours ago

2Thess lesson #47; The congregation at Thessalonica was sliding backward not forward in the plan of God, because a few members were confused and falling for a false teaching on end time events. Satan has a victory in time when Believers are confused and react in emotional waves instead of thinking with bible doctrine. 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

