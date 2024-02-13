Reaction to every negative event leads to confusion and backsliding.

2Thess lesson #47; The congregation at Thessalonica was sliding backward not forward in the plan of God, because a few members were confused and falling for a false teaching on end time events. Satan has a victory in time when Believers are confused and react in emotional waves instead of thinking with bible doctrine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.