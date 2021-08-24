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Heartless and devastating policies put in place by big healthcare systems
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12 views • August 24, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen, August 23, 2021
Heartless and devastating policies put in place by big healthcare systems, with little regard for long-standing and committed employees, seems to be the order of the day￼. I so appreciate Mayo Clinic going against the grain and demonstrating compassion and respect for its employees.
Are we today seeing America at its best…or at its worst? You decide.
https://fb.watch/7AHrtdFVvC/
Heartless and devastating policies put in place by big healthcare systems, with little regard for long-standing and committed employees, seems to be the order of the day￼. I so appreciate Mayo Clinic going against the grain and demonstrating compassion and respect for its employees.
Are we today seeing America at its best…or at its worst? You decide.
https://fb.watch/7AHrtdFVvC/
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