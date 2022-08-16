How Medical Tattoos Help Cancer Survivors #shorts

Medical tattoos can have an incredible impact on someone’s life! Read on to find out how: Seasoned tattoo artist Becky Barker, who specializes in medical tattoos and has done a TED Talk on the matter, discusses the positive psychological effects medical tattoos can have on people. 🙌

Scars are not a pretty sight. In fact, a lot of people struggle to feel normal or beautiful when they’ve gained a scar. 😥

After all it serves as a reminder of a difficult or traumatic experience. 👈

Fortunately, medical tattoos can help patients who struggle with their body image post-surgery to feel CONFIDENT, comfortable, and empowered just like those who can bravely embrace their scars. 🦋

Leave a ‘👍’ if you agree that medical tattoos can be a great way to boost someone’s confidence post-surgery!