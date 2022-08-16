How Medical Tattoos Help Cancer Survivors #shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical tattoos can have an incredible impact on someone’s life! Read on to find out how: Seasoned tattoo artist Becky Barker, who specializes in medical tattoos and has done a TED Talk on the matter, discusses the positive psychological effects medical tattoos can have on people. 🙌
Scars are not a pretty sight. In fact, a lot of people struggle to feel normal or beautiful when they’ve gained a scar. 😥
After all it serves as a reminder of a difficult or traumatic experience. 👈
Fortunately, medical tattoos can help patients who struggle with their body image post-surgery to feel CONFIDENT, comfortable, and empowered just like those who can bravely embrace their scars. 🦋
Leave a ‘👍’ if you agree that medical tattoos can be a great way to boost someone’s confidence post-surgery!