BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pizzagate to Diddy: Exposing Hollywood & DC’s Darkest Secrets | 40K FootView Ep. 57
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 23 hours ago

In this explosive episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with researcher Nathan Jughan to unravel the chilling connections between Pizzagate, the Diddy trial, and elite pedophile networks. From Epstein’s procurers to Hollywood’s darkest rituals, Nathan’s groundbreaking research exposes:


🔹 Diddy’s Elite Ties: How Rachel Chandler (Epstein’s "child handler") links Diddy to Bill Clinton, Ron Burkle, and Hollywood’s inner circle.

🔹 Pizzagate’s Code Words: Decoding Podesta emails—"hot dogs," "walnut sauce," and child trafficking in plain sight.

🔹 Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism: Marina Abramović’s satanic dinners attended by celebrities and politicians.

🔹 Haiti’s Stolen Kids: The Clintons’ role in Laura Silsby’s child trafficking ring and her shocking job at Amber Alert.

🔹 Hollywood’s Pedophile Symbols: Comet Ping Pong’s "CP" logo, Best Pizza’s FBI-verified pedophile triangle, and James Alefantis’ basement.


Why This Matters:


"They’re all in the same club." — Nathan reveals how Diddy, Obama, and the Podestas intersect.


"A piece of parchment never stopped a musket ball." — The fight for justice requires action.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
comet ping pongepstein client listchild trafficking exposedhollywood satanic ritualsmarina abramoviclinton child traffickingnathan jughan interview40000ft view sean morgandiddy bill clinton connectionpizzagate code wordshaiti child traffickinglaura silsby amber alertjames alefantis basementbest pizza pedophile symbolelite blackmail operationscelebrity pedophile ringsobama diddy connectionsatanic hollywood elitedeep state pedophilespizzagate proofadrenochrome conspiracyfbi pedophile symbols
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy