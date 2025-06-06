Pizzagate to Diddy: Exposing Hollywood & DC’s Darkest Secrets | 40K FootView Ep. 57

In this explosive episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with researcher Nathan Jughan to unravel the chilling connections between Pizzagate, the Diddy trial, and elite pedophile networks. From Epstein’s procurers to Hollywood’s darkest rituals, Nathan’s groundbreaking research exposes:





🔹 Diddy’s Elite Ties: How Rachel Chandler (Epstein’s "child handler") links Diddy to Bill Clinton, Ron Burkle, and Hollywood’s inner circle.

🔹 Pizzagate’s Code Words: Decoding Podesta emails—"hot dogs," "walnut sauce," and child trafficking in plain sight.

🔹 Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism: Marina Abramović’s satanic dinners attended by celebrities and politicians.

🔹 Haiti’s Stolen Kids: The Clintons’ role in Laura Silsby’s child trafficking ring and her shocking job at Amber Alert.

🔹 Hollywood’s Pedophile Symbols: Comet Ping Pong’s "CP" logo, Best Pizza’s FBI-verified pedophile triangle, and James Alefantis’ basement.





Why This Matters:





"They’re all in the same club." — Nathan reveals how Diddy, Obama, and the Podestas intersect.





"A piece of parchment never stopped a musket ball." — The fight for justice requires action.





