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ABC News Says Lockdown Protesters Are Terrorists, Plus David Icke On Air - FULL SHOW 4/20/20
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218 views • April 20, 2020
Meanwhile, President Trump openly announces that China & the WHO are behind the coronavirus – Must-watch live transmission!. Tune in now as we expose how the government lockdowns are a takeover of society by design. The globalists are letting no crisis go to waste that gives more power to the government at the expense of individual liberties.
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