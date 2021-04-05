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Exposing the Authoritarian Leftist Attack on Working Americans with Stew Peters
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40 views • April 05, 2021
Exposing the Authoritarian Leftist Attack on Working Americans with Stew Peters
Stew Peters of https://www.redvoicemedia.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with guests Mike Carnevale of http://mikecarnevale.com/ and Laura Loomer of http://loomered.com to expose the fascist Left attacking conservatives and working class Americans to push an authoritarian agenda. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6067a22b2f70737a5f26749f
Stew Peters of https://www.redvoicemedia.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with guests Mike Carnevale of http://mikecarnevale.com/ and Laura Loomer of http://loomered.com to expose the fascist Left attacking conservatives and working class Americans to push an authoritarian agenda. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6067a22b2f70737a5f26749f
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