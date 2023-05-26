Create New Account
🚀 The Threat of Nuclear War We Are Close to the Ultimate Nightmare 😨 - Douglas Macgregor
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
London Real


May 26, 2023


In this exclusive interview, we sit down with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor to discuss the controversial truth behind the US government's involvement in the Ukraine War. A decorated military strategist and trusted expert, Colonel Macgregor shares his insights on the hidden agendas, political motives, and shocking revelations that have been kept from the public. Join us as we dive deep into this explosive topic, uncovering the lies and deceit that have shaped the narrative of the Ukraine War.


DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhNQnqi0gMQ/

