The Very Last Time, Hell Awaits

In everyones life their comes a point in time where God says “Enough, this person will never believe and repent that I might save them”





Sometimes that last invitation comes as a tragedy, perhaps an illness, and if You are indifferent towards God You get to warning at all.





If You are watching this video perhaps this is your last invitation?





We are living in the last of the last days and time is short, one day God will speak to your heart for the very last time?





And when that happens and You refuse, God will remove your name from the “Book of Life”





And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.



