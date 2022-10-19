TIME: Understanding Beyond Time (Metaphysical Topics)

In our current perspective, it is easy to see time as linear and final. Those who have had a NDE report that time does not really exist or it exists all at once. Time can be better understood by drawing a parallel to modern day videos games. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

