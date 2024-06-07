© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbed -Pain Redefined
Video done on/around 2/25/2011
Lyrics: Fading, falling, lost in forever, Will I find a way to keep it together? Am I strong enough to last through the weather in the hurricane of my life? Can it be a conscious decision? That I look for ways to alter my vision? Am I speeding towards another collision in the alleyways of my life?
Chorus: Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, memories don't lie, You know better than, Those who have fallen in, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Those who have fallen in
Please believe me, That my eyes deceive me? Don't stand me up, Just leave me, I have fallen again, This is the end, Pain redefined-
Shaking, burning up with the fever, In the realm of pain, I am the deceiver, Now I lie to myself, so I can believe her, As she disassembles my life, I cannot dispel the illusion, All my hopes and dreams are drowned by confusion, Can I find a way to make a solution that will reconfigure my life?
Chorus-
And I know that stillness shatters, We have all been frightened by, The sound of footsteps on the pavement of our lives, I stand and fight, I'm not afraid to die, Elochai, bury me tonight
Chorus- ..Pain redefined