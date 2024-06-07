Disturbed -Pain Redefined

Video done on/around 2/25/2011

Lyrics: Fading, falling, lost in forever, Will I find a way to keep it together? Am I strong enough to last through the weather in the hurricane of my life? Can it be a conscious decision? That I look for ways to alter my vision? Am I speeding towards another collision in the alleyways of my life?

Chorus: Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, memories don't lie, You know better than, Those who have fallen in, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Memories don't lie, You know better than, Those who have fallen in

Please believe me, That my eyes deceive me? Don't stand me up, Just leave me, I have fallen again, This is the end, Pain redefined-



Shaking, burning up with the fever, In the realm of pain, I am the deceiver, Now I lie to myself, so I can believe her, As she disassembles my life, I cannot dispel the illusion, All my hopes and dreams are drowned by confusion, Can I find a way to make a solution that will reconfigure my life?



Chorus-

And I know that stillness shatters, We have all been frightened by, The sound of footsteps on the pavement of our lives, I stand and fight, I'm not afraid to die, Elochai, bury me tonight



Chorus- ..Pain redefined

