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Truth You May Not Want To Hear. Ignore To Your Peril
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22 views • February 28, 2022
Luke 9:23
King James Version Bible
23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.
King James Version Bible
23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.
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