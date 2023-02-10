State of the Union's Failure 2023 EP72

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In this episode Number Six and TNP Contributor Chris Graves are joined by Special Guest Chuck Ochelli. This week's Big 4: Plop and Circumstance, What's a Hate Crime?, Eliza's Bleu Cheese Sniff Test, and Tremors of Terror. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.
Chuck's Website: https://ochelli.com/
Donate to Chuck: https://ochelli.com/donate/
Chuck's Twitter: https://twitter.com/OchelliEffect
Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix