Swagman (1997, Saturn)

Swagman is an action-adventure developed by British company Core Design and published by British company Eidos Interactive. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for Playstation. Ports for the 32X and Atari Jaguar CD were announced but not released. The story is about two children, f Zack and Hannah, who need to rescue the Dreamflight fairies from the evil Swagman. If they fail, people will never wake up from their nightmares. You start the game playing Zack. Later you will free Hannah. After that, you can switch between the two characters. You can collect items in an inventory, and you can place one item in each hand and use each hand separately. You can also push/pull items and jump, and walk slowly to navigate narrow bridges etc.

