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11/08/2021 British PM Boris Johnson encourages people to book their booster shots despite the fact that the original two jabs are waning. How can we believe the booster shot will be effective? The first two shots of the vaccine are not really safe and effective either. Will there be endless jabs waiting for us ahead?