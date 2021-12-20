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Breaking!!! Peter Navarro & Gen Flynn Explain the Good Guys & the Bad Guys of the Trump White House
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20 views • December 20, 2021
Peter Navarro & General Flynn break down the good guys and the bad guys of the Trump Administration and then Dr. Sherri Tenpenny makes a special guest appearance.
Pearl Harbor Day
Learn How to Protect Your Hard-Earned Wealth Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
What Is the Historical Price of Gold?
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
January 15th 2020 - In the East Wing of the Whitehouse - https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague/dp/1737478501/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=in+trump+time&;qid=1638903080&sr=8-2
According to Peter Navarro:
He’s Not a Good Guy - Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin
He Was Weak & Disappointed the President - Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
He Betrayed the President - Vice President Pence (Marc Short top Mike Pence Aide)
Loyal America First Trump Supporter Since 2016 - Administration as the Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act - Peter Navarro
Loyal America First Trump Supporter Since 2016 - 25th U.S. National Security Advisor General Michael J. Flynn
America 1st 100% of the Timeb President Trump
Learn More About the Flyover Conservatives:
https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives
Step 1 - Hang up an American flag
Step 2 - Purchase a gun
Step 3 - Focus on your family (eat a meal together with your family every single day)
Step 4 - Schedule a date night every week
Step 5 - Read your Bible every single day
Website - https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Website - www.BH-PM.com
What Causes Inflation and Your Hard-Earned Dollars to Lose Value? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
What Is the Power of Propaganda?
Paul Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician who was the Gauleiter of Berlin, chief propagandist for the Nazi Party, and then Reich Minister of Propaganda from 1933 to 1945.
Watch Capitol Punishment: https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/
Watch the ReAwakening Docu-Series At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Watch the Plandemic Series Today At:
www.PlandemicSeries.com
https://www.amazon.com/V-Vendetta-Natalie-Portman/dp/B0091XEW9M/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=v+for+vendetta&;qid=1638908883&s=movies-tv&sr=1-2
Watch the Movie:
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Short-Christian-Bale/dp/B019969US8/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+big+short&;qid=1638908948&sr=8-2
Pearl Harbor Day
Learn How to Protect Your Hard-Earned Wealth Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
What Is the Historical Price of Gold?
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
January 15th 2020 - In the East Wing of the Whitehouse - https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague/dp/1737478501/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=in+trump+time&;qid=1638903080&sr=8-2
According to Peter Navarro:
He’s Not a Good Guy - Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin
He Was Weak & Disappointed the President - Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
He Betrayed the President - Vice President Pence (Marc Short top Mike Pence Aide)
Loyal America First Trump Supporter Since 2016 - Administration as the Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act - Peter Navarro
Loyal America First Trump Supporter Since 2016 - 25th U.S. National Security Advisor General Michael J. Flynn
America 1st 100% of the Timeb President Trump
Learn More About the Flyover Conservatives:
https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives
Step 1 - Hang up an American flag
Step 2 - Purchase a gun
Step 3 - Focus on your family (eat a meal together with your family every single day)
Step 4 - Schedule a date night every week
Step 5 - Read your Bible every single day
Website - https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Website - www.BH-PM.com
What Causes Inflation and Your Hard-Earned Dollars to Lose Value? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
What Is the Power of Propaganda?
Paul Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician who was the Gauleiter of Berlin, chief propagandist for the Nazi Party, and then Reich Minister of Propaganda from 1933 to 1945.
Watch Capitol Punishment: https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/
Watch the ReAwakening Docu-Series At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Watch the Plandemic Series Today At:
www.PlandemicSeries.com
https://www.amazon.com/V-Vendetta-Natalie-Portman/dp/B0091XEW9M/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=v+for+vendetta&;qid=1638908883&s=movies-tv&sr=1-2
Watch the Movie:
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Short-Christian-Bale/dp/B019969US8/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+big+short&;qid=1638908948&sr=8-2
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