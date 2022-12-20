Create New Account
Dark Sky Station JPA secret V Shaped mach5 to 15 stealth hypersonic blimp see full episode
#topsecret #hypersonic #darkskystation Are some craft seen in the sky this secret research revealed recently by JP that started in the late 1940s to now see full show and other lives I did on this


The idea started off as a US Air Force contract for a near space reconnaissance airship. But the US canceled the contract in 2004 or 2005 after first persuading them to attempt to launch one of their prototypes for a lower atmosphere airship in a 50 mph wind (which would count as a “strong gale”). It was only rated as sturdy enough for launch in a 2 mph wind at the time (an airship is particularly vulnerable in the short time it takes to launch it from the ground). They did this with some reluctance – and it blew apart in the strong winds, causing some minor injuries. The inventor himself sustained three broken ribs. That was enough for the US Airforce to cancel the contract. [11:32 PM] clearly it wasnt really cancelled !!! LOLhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pKrtiw_nDI

hypersonicblimptopsecretdarkskyaccenderlighterthenair

