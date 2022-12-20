Dark Sky Station JPA secret V Shaped mach5 to 15 stealth hypersonic blimp see full episode

#topsecret #hypersonic #darkskystation Are some craft seen in the sky this secret research revealed recently by JP that started in the late 1940s to now see full show and other lives I did on this
The idea started off as a US Air Force contract for a near space reconnaissance airship. But the US canceled the contract in 2004 or 2005 after first persuading them to attempt to launch one of their prototypes for a lower atmosphere airship in a 50 mph wind (which would count as a “strong gale”). It was only rated as sturdy enough for launch in a 2 mph wind at the time (an airship is particularly vulnerable in the short time it takes to launch it from the ground). They did this with some reluctance – and it blew apart in the strong winds, causing some minor injuries. The inventor himself sustained three broken ribs. That was enough for the US Airforce to cancel the contract.
[11:32 PM]
clearly it wasnt really cancelled !!! LOLhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pKrtiw_nDI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.