NOT SATIRE! - Howard Stern Leaves COVID BUNKER 2.5 YEARS LATER! - Loses Mind & Returns To Bunker!

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





Josh Sigurdson reports on the absurd news from radio host and covid mental case Howard Stern as he leaves his covid bunker for the first time since March 2020 on his FIRST OUTING!

He went to dinner with a bunch of mentally ill celebrities that love Harvey Weinstein.

Stern who earlier this year said that anyone who wasn't jabbed should be kicked out of hospitals and left to die told people it was the first time he left his house since March of 2020 and that he feels uncomfortable and wants to go back. According to Howard Stern, despite the plandemic being declared "over," he's still afraid of getting covid and wants nothing to do with being outside.





This is unrivaled, cultish insanity.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022