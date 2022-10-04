NOT SATIRE! - Howard Stern Leaves COVID BUNKER 2.5 YEARS LATER! - Loses Mind & Returns To Bunker!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the absurd news from radio host and covid mental case Howard Stern as he leaves his covid bunker for the first time since March 2020 on his FIRST OUTING!
He went to dinner with a bunch of mentally ill celebrities that love Harvey Weinstein.
Stern who earlier this year said that anyone who wasn't jabbed should be kicked out of hospitals and left to die told people it was the first time he left his house since March of 2020 and that he feels uncomfortable and wants to go back. According to Howard Stern, despite the plandemic being declared "over," he's still afraid of getting covid and wants nothing to do with being outside.
This is unrivaled, cultish insanity.
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