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Election 2020: Climate Change & The LGBT+
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5 views • May 18, 2020
The left is using the climate change agenda to spearhead their assault on democracy, in their socialistic quest to govern every aspect of your life. This type of climate fear-mongering is being used to justify everything from population control by means of abortion, to the regulation of what kind of food you can eat. Their ultimate goal? To weaken America. Why would a group of people actually WANT to weaken America? Tune in to find out!
On another front, they are using the LGBTQ community as a weapon against our religious liberties. Christians are seen as the enemy, and we are in their crosshairs. They know that the church has power, and in order for their plans to be actualized, they need to take us out.
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On another front, they are using the LGBTQ community as a weapon against our religious liberties. Christians are seen as the enemy, and we are in their crosshairs. They know that the church has power, and in order for their plans to be actualized, they need to take us out.
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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