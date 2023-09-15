2. Understand the Dashboard (2.0 Migration)

Understand your new account homepage, or, "account dashboard". See what Health Cards and VCG Cards you have, as well as how to view your record and delete your cards if you lose them or have them stolen.
SUPPORT: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html
WRITTEN GUIDES: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html
CONTROL GROUP WEBSITE: https://controlgroup.coop/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.