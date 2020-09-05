What To Do When The Bubble Bursts - With Porter Stansberry

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What is happening as the massive bubble is bursting in the US economy? Is there any hope to survive - or even prosper - in the age of Fed bubbles, Covid-19 hysteria, and riots in the street? Financial publisher and author Porter Stansberry joins the Ron Paul Liberty Report with his views on what's wrong and what we can do about it.
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