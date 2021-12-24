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History of the Khazarian Royal Families their Reptilian bloodline hidden as Human Hybrids
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69 views • December 24, 2021
These hidden aliens have been running the world for many empires ago. It's time people from around the world wake up the the enslavement that these aliens have created for Mankind. These aliens are the enemy, they kill, steal & destroy our lives and our world. It's no wonder why the world is being turned upside down. These aliens are heartless, dark and feed off of humans energy and they also eat humans. Many different races of aliens live here on earth around the world. Please share & continue your own research for truth and justice. Peace & Love to ALL worldwide.
video clip shared from; https://rumble.com/vr92hn-situation-update-122221.html
video clip shared from; https://rumble.com/vr92hn-situation-update-122221.html
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