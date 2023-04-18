Azusa Street 2: Join the Revolution!!

In the Making of this Video, you will not believe all the things that were coming against me. I constantly had computer problems, I ran out of space on my hard drive, my internet kept going out, I had to re install windows, I have had to re record this entire video, on the third floor of a comfort inn, to get some privacy, and you can easily hear loud sirens from a fire truck, and noise coming from an ice maker. (If it wasn't that demon making distractions, trust me it will be another one!) This Message which I call "The Way" or Azusa Street 2, has costed me a lot in my life, you have no idea, seriously. I say all this because every single demon and devil in Hell hates this information more than anything. Which means the opposite, that you should watch this video and do it, and help me. Please share this with people. I am the Re-Inventor of "the Way", which I will be teaching a class. Though the social problems seem overwhelming, the solution is this correct doctrine. To Mike Adams: I have respected you for a long time and I thank God for men like you. I know what personal sacrifice means. I have spent 14 years of my life in this preparation. I have tried to get this message out, but as simplistic as this tradition is, going past all the brain washing and programming is another animal. Thank you Mike, and Alex Jones and other men helping out. Thank you.

