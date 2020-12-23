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The Trump Trifecta TROLLING The Mainstream Media; proves Leftist Bias
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79 views • December 23, 2020
Donald Trump has trolled the mainstream media so hard, he hit the winning Trifecta this week and demonstrating the bias against him. MS-13 and Washington Post trolling using his Rocky body.
#troll #trump #washingtonpost
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#troll #trump #washingtonpost
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