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Note: 1700 Afghan nationals were “evacuated” in the past 24 hours.
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21 views • August 20, 2021
In the past 24 hours, we have evacuated “nearly 300 Americans”, and actually that number also includes green card holders and families of Americans.
How many actual American Citizens were evacuated?
Note:
1700 Afghan nationals were “evacuated” in the past 24 hours.
How many actual American Citizens were evacuated?
Note:
1700 Afghan nationals were “evacuated” in the past 24 hours.
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