And We Know 10.26.2022 FANTASY LAND unveiled on MSM! The DEM CULTs are falling apart! Trump, Nunes, CELEBS explain
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 26, 2022


Who would’ve ever thought we would get to the point where the MSM would be using the exact taking points we have been sharing for years. How could Fettermen have been so ill prepared? Why are we seeing so much utter ridiculous behavior from those who love to lie to us and want us dead? We will see this and more on today’s show.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q0m48-10.26.22-fantasy-land-unveiled-on-msm-the-dem-cults-are-falling-apart-trump.html


