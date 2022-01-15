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Dictator Dan
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38 views • January 15, 2022
This song was written in early 2020 when the Nazi Dictator of the Nazi Republic state of Victoriastan started his reign of coNvid terror. Two years after the "just two weeks to flatten the curve" rubbish, he is still pursuing his Nazi agenda.
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