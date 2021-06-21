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URGENT PCR Test Class 1 Recall FDA Says Innova PCR Tests Are Dangerous
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403 views • June 21, 2021
It looks like the Satanic Deep State are in a flat panic since it was discovered that the test swabs contain one of the most dangerous cancer causing chemicals known, They are recalling them and telling people to throw them in the trash (To destroy the evidence maybe?)
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