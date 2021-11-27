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Prophecy 64 YAH SAYS "Tell MY Children To Flee The Churches of Babylon!" (Warn Don't Believe dark-jesus reprobates like Benny Hinn/Joel Osteen/Ken Copeland possessed by fallen angels) mirrored
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160 views • November 27, 2021
this is a mirrored video
The famous filthy rich preachers are deceiving people by the many millions to worship a dark jesus antichrist and leading masses to hell. They do not lead people to the JESUS CHRIST Of The HOLY BIBLE, which is HIS Greek Name. We in this ministry use HIS more Anointed Hebrew Name, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. You can see the link below to the reasons why we do this.
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 64
“Tell MY Children To Flee The
Churches of Babylon!”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
October 16, 2002
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
For more Proof!
In YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 92 is where YAHUSHUA HIMSELF Rebukes a long list of filthy rich evil shepherds and prophets of baal. The only person here to have known to repented is our beloved brother Carman from the list below. Carman after fully repenting became a great soul winner and preacher for YAHUSHUA'S GLORY and HONOR and now is in Heaven. But almost all of these false preachers below are what is called reprobates like Ananias and Shapphira were in the Book of Acts Chapter 5. Some of these dark jesus false preachers are in hell now. BELOVED YAH is waiting for the rest of the reprobates to dig the level of hell which they will reside for eternity. Maybe a couple on this list may still repent but YAH has named many of them as reprobates and they are too far gone as they cannot repent. They have committed the unpardonable sin described in the Book of Hebrews.
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and there name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! Paul and Jan Crouch, Joel Osteen, Marilyn Hickey, Joyce Meyers, Creflo Dollar, Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, Steven Munsey, Rick Joyner, Pat Robertson, Oral Roberts, Richard and Lindsey Roberts, Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks, Paula White, Rodney Howard-Browne, Mike Murdock, Carman, Billy Graham, TD Jakes, Rod Parsley and Kim Clement. These are just a few examples of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps and they are pimps for the devil as they have forsaken their original calling and humble beginnings. Evangelical Prosperity Pimps have named the Ministries or Churches after themselves.
Joel Osteen you are lukewarm and I, YAHUVEH, vomit you out of MY mouth. You preach psychological babble that can not save anyones soul."
The famous filthy rich preachers are deceiving people by the many millions to worship a dark jesus antichrist and leading masses to hell. They do not lead people to the JESUS CHRIST Of The HOLY BIBLE, which is HIS Greek Name. We in this ministry use HIS more Anointed Hebrew Name, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. You can see the link below to the reasons why we do this.
YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 64
“Tell MY Children To Flee The
Churches of Babylon!”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
October 16, 2002
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
For more Proof!
In YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 92 is where YAHUSHUA HIMSELF Rebukes a long list of filthy rich evil shepherds and prophets of baal. The only person here to have known to repented is our beloved brother Carman from the list below. Carman after fully repenting became a great soul winner and preacher for YAHUSHUA'S GLORY and HONOR and now is in Heaven. But almost all of these false preachers below are what is called reprobates like Ananias and Shapphira were in the Book of Acts Chapter 5. Some of these dark jesus false preachers are in hell now. BELOVED YAH is waiting for the rest of the reprobates to dig the level of hell which they will reside for eternity. Maybe a couple on this list may still repent but YAH has named many of them as reprobates and they are too far gone as they cannot repent. They have committed the unpardonable sin described in the Book of Hebrews.
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and there name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! Paul and Jan Crouch, Joel Osteen, Marilyn Hickey, Joyce Meyers, Creflo Dollar, Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, Steven Munsey, Rick Joyner, Pat Robertson, Oral Roberts, Richard and Lindsey Roberts, Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks, Paula White, Rodney Howard-Browne, Mike Murdock, Carman, Billy Graham, TD Jakes, Rod Parsley and Kim Clement. These are just a few examples of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps and they are pimps for the devil as they have forsaken their original calling and humble beginnings. Evangelical Prosperity Pimps have named the Ministries or Churches after themselves.
Joel Osteen you are lukewarm and I, YAHUVEH, vomit you out of MY mouth. You preach psychological babble that can not save anyones soul."
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