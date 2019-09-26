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Breaking! Infowars Sues The Young Turks In Fight Back Against Fake News - War Room Full Show
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18 views • September 26, 2019
Breaking news brings Infowars Counsel Robert Barnes joins Owen Shroyer in studio to discuss the lawsuits Infowars is filing against Young Turks and others. We break down further the Whistleblower Complaint coup against President Trump and the Democrat hypocrisy surrounding it. Mark Sydney from spreely.com joins us to discuss social media censorship.
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