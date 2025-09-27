Tribute to Karl

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We gathered at Parliament Gardens this Saturday 27 September 2025 to remember Karl Longley, a truly supportive member of our Melbourne Freedom Rally from the early days of push back against the 'jab' mandates. Everybody was given an opportunity to share their thoughts about Karl and many did so. We sang/spoke the New Zealand anthem and the Australian "We are One". We appreciated Karl's brother joining us and sharing as well. We also had a real sense that God turned on perfect weather for us. The moment our tribute had concluded the wind picked up again. It was special to feel God's care, in the same way that people about Karl always felt respected and acknowledged.