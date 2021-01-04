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DECLASSIFICATION HAS BEGUN
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617 views • January 04, 2021
The Movement Has Begun, The Constitution, Declas, The Trump Card
The patriots are now pushing forward with their focus on the constitution. Over the past couple of weeks election fraud evidence has been shown to the people.
The idea that Pence will need to do his duty and follow the 12 th amendment. Senators and Representatives are now coming aboard and are calling for an audit to see how bad the election fraud actually is.
The patriots are pushing the rule of law, the [DS]/MSM are now being backed into a corner.
The patriots are now pushing forward with their focus on the constitution. Over the past couple of weeks election fraud evidence has been shown to the people.
The idea that Pence will need to do his duty and follow the 12 th amendment. Senators and Representatives are now coming aboard and are calling for an audit to see how bad the election fraud actually is.
The patriots are pushing the rule of law, the [DS]/MSM are now being backed into a corner.
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