Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Harden Your Bug Out Location
channel image
glock 1911
254 Subscribers
Shop now
177 views
Published 20 hours ago

Thoughts and ideas regarding hardening one's bug out location/domicile in the event of WROL.  Tiberasaurus Rex video:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_tk6W2lrC4  video about DIY body armor:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wExjWDyHkxc  

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket