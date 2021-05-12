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Latest from Icelandic Volcano Fagradalsfjall
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20 views • May 12, 2021
The town of Grindavík has agreed on a name for the lava field growing around the volcano and is working on paths to make the area more accessible. We also try to explain why the volcano’s new lava fountain is shooting almost 300 metres into the air, in a very similar way to our beloved Geysir. And finally, the volcano area is up for sale. But you'll probably need a couple of hundred million Icelandic krona if you want to get your foot on the volcano property ladder.
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