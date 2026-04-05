Insane Clash between US forces & Iranians as search & rescue operations continue for the US pilot

UPDATE added:

US Special Forces Invade Iran and Engage in Fighting

▪️In southwestern Iran, US Army Special Forces evacuation teams clashed with Iranian security forces while conducting a search and rescue operation to rescue an American pilot from a downed F-15.

▪️The operation is being conducted in the provinces of Kogiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, according to OSINT analysts.

▪️The Pentagon sent a special forces unit to Iran to rescue the second pilot of a previously downed American fighter jet, The Telegraph previously reported.

▪️Previous, the Americans managed to rescue one of them, but the US and Iran are racing to find the second.

▪️The IRGC is seeking to beat the Americans to the rescue and has announced a $60,000 reward for whoever finds the pilot.

Edit: Was queued many hours earlier, bit irrelevant now lol

@Slavyangrad

Video description:

Insane footage allegedly coming out of Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, southwestern Iran.

Clashes are underway between U.S. forces and Iranians as search and rescue operations continue.

Not really sure what was knocked out of the sky in the video.

Adding:

Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper over Isfahan, according to Iranian sources.

Adding:

Iranian strikes at Buehring Camp in Kuwait are expanding, with additional fires reported.

Camp Buehring is reported as the launch base for the U.S. CSAR mission to recover the downed F-15 crew.

Another image of the NASA FIRMS satellite data confirms two heat signatures at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

🇺🇸 Camp Buehring is reported to be the base from which US forces launched the search-and-rescue operation into Iran for the downed F-15E crew.

Adding:

Kuwait: Reports say two power and water desalination plants were hit by an Iranian drone strike. The attack caused significant material damage and knocked two electricity generation units out of service.

Explosions reported in Bahrain!

Reportedly it's pretty loud.

Bahrain, seems like oil storage is burning at one of the impact sites.

Explosions reported in the UAE!