BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insane Clash between US forces & Iranians as search & rescue operations continue for the US pilot
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1373 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
388 views • 2 days ago

UPDATE added: 

US Special Forces Invade Iran and Engage in Fighting

▪️In southwestern Iran, US Army Special Forces evacuation teams clashed with Iranian security forces while conducting a search and rescue operation to rescue an American pilot from a downed F-15.

▪️The operation is being conducted in the provinces of Kogiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, according to OSINT analysts.

▪️The Pentagon sent a special forces unit to Iran to rescue the second pilot of a previously downed American fighter jet, The Telegraph previously reported.

▪️Previous, the Americans managed to rescue one of them, but the US and Iran are racing to find the second.

▪️The IRGC is seeking to beat the Americans to the rescue and has announced a $60,000 reward for whoever finds the pilot.

Edit: Was queued many hours earlier, bit irrelevant now lol

@Slavyangrad

Video description:

Insane footage allegedly coming out of Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, southwestern Iran.

Clashes are underway between U.S. forces and Iranians as search and rescue operations continue.

Not really sure what was knocked out of the sky in the video.

Adding:

 Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper over Isfahan, according to Iranian sources.

Adding:

Iranian strikes at Buehring Camp in Kuwait are expanding, with additional fires reported.

Camp Buehring is reported as the launch base for the U.S. CSAR mission to recover the downed F-15 crew.

Another image of the NASA FIRMS satellite data confirms two heat signatures at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

🇺🇸 Camp Buehring is reported to be the base from which US forces launched the search-and-rescue operation into Iran for the downed F-15E crew.

Adding:

Kuwait: Reports say two power and water desalination plants were hit by an Iranian drone strike. The attack caused significant material damage and knocked two electricity generation units out of service.

Explosions reported in Bahrain!

Reportedly it's pretty loud.

Bahrain, seems like oil storage is burning at one of the impact sites.

Explosions reported in the UAE!

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Belle Carter
U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

Kevin Hughes
Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Garrison Vance
The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

Willow Tohi
Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Kevin Hughes
U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy