Prepping, Survival and Homesteading Covers ALOT Of Ground-Be Prepared.
If you are new to prepping/homesteading/survivalism you will quickly realize that the topics are intersecting and cover a barely-imaginable amount of topics.  Use your hierarchy of needs when you can, topical how-to books, and ALWAYS make hard copies of info you get off of the internet.  Thank you for watching.  Take care.

