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The CCP virus started from Wuhan, China in 2020 and spreaded all over the world. However, the CCP government has distorted historical facts by controlling the world’s media, and blamed the source of infection abroad. Infected by the CCP virus, the people who were brainwashed and did not know the truth, burned paper money to pray for the virus to return to the United States and Japan