Crimes Against The Righteous - Proverbs 24:15-16

Proverbs 24:15-16 (NIV).
15) Do not lurk like a thief near the house of the righteous,
do not plunder their dwelling place;
16) for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,
but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The grace of God allows the Righteous to recover from crimes.
The Wicked have no such assurances.
