Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crimes Against The Righteous - Proverbs 24:15-16
17 views
channel image
ibugullc
Published a day ago |
Shop nowDonate

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Crimes Against The Righteous.

Proverbs 24:15-16 (NIV).

15) Do not lurk like a thief near the house of the righteous,

do not plunder their dwelling place;

16) for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,

but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The grace of God allows the Righteous to recover from crimes.

The Wicked have no such assurances.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2zkea6wp

#lurk #thief #near #house #righteous #plunder #dwelling #place #fall #seven #times #rise #again #wicked #stumble #calamity #strikes

Keywords
housetimesplacethiefnearrighteouswickedsevenfallagainstumblerisecalamitystrikesplunderdwellinglurk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket