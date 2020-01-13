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On Contact - Wikipedia Is A Tool Of The Ruling Elite
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41 views • January 13, 2020
Wikipedia has been used by millions searching for facts, but is that what we're getting? This discussion looks at the various ways that Wikipedia is being used to spread disinformation and propaganda to the unwitting masses and the various agencies involved, that are making sure that it continues.
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