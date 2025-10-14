Shivers (1995, PC)

Shivers (also known as "Shivers -La Terreur Révèlera les Secrets des Ténêbres", "Shivers - What Darkness Conceals" and "Terror Reveals") is a point-and-click adventure game developed and published by Sierra On-Line. It was also released for classic Mac.



You play an unknown teenager and you're pushed to take a trial of courage: spend one night at Prof. Windlenot's abandoned museum. Your friends lock you in and leave. The museum never opened, as the professor mysteriously vanished before it was finished. Moreover, two teenagers tried to explore the museum around the time the professor vanished, and they also were never seen again. You soon find out that wretched spirits who steal people's lifeforce are haunting the museum. Now you need to get rif of them if you want to see the dawn...



Shivers is very similar to Myst. The game is played from a first-person view, using static, pre-rendered images for the environment. You move around by clicking when your cursor turns into a directional arrow. Puzzles are similar to Myst, consisting of logic puzzles, mechanisms and information to find in texts or the surroundings. You can sometimes find items, but you can only carry one item at a time, and there are hardly any inventory puzzles. At certain places, you might encounter a ghost. If this happens, the ghost will take way a part of your lifeforce. Naturally, it's game over if you loose all of it.

